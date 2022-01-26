Virginia Ann (Boling) Corey, 68, of Chanute, KS, passed away at her residence Friday, January 21, 2022.
Virginia was born May 2, 1953, to Emerson Clayton “Jack” and Susan Jane (Brown) Boling in Tulsa, OK.
She attended Field Kindley High School graduating in 1971.
Virginia then went to Pittsburg State University and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and Human Resource, with her latest job being Human Resource manager for Home Depot.
She enjoyed crocheting, painting, playing cards, and was a huge assist and played an active role in the Murray Hill Senior Living Community.
She is survived by her son Clay and wife, Erin Corey, of Chanute; 2 sisters; Lisa Wylie and Stefanie Greenburg, both of California; 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Camryn, Jared, Kieran, and Arya; and 3 great-grandchildren; Raven, Faith, and Annah.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parent; and her stepfather H.D. Cotton.
Cremation has taken place with a memorial service to be planned at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church Food Pantry, Chanute, and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
