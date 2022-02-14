Roy Banks, Jr, 93 of Andrews, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Roy was born Dec. 31, 1928 in Seminole, Oklahoma to Roy John Banks and Ida Stillwell Banks. He graduated from Prairie View High School where he participated in band and excelled in baseball and basketball. He began his career as a salesman for the Sims Candy Company before going to work for the National Supply Company, in Drumright, Oklahoma as a pump repair technician. He was promoted to manager in Chanute, and then transferred to Andrews, Texas in 1966.
He met the love of his life, Mercedes Edytha Blake of Seminole, Oklahoma and they were married on June 27, 1948. The were married for 53 years. Together they enjoyed overseas traveling, bus tours and RVing with family and church friends. He was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Mr. Banks for many years was active not only in the Assembly of God churches, in both Andrews and Midland, but the communities where he lived. He assisted in weekly children church services, served several terms as a deacon and secretary/treasurer. He was also a member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Mesquite Burners.
Roy was an avid sports fan for many years coaching little league baseball, playing fast-pitch softball, men’s basketball and golf. He also excelled in table tennis.
He was preceded in death by his wife Edytha in 2001, his father, Roy John, in 2005, mother, Ida, in 1997 and an infant sister Barbara Ann.
Roy is survived by his son Roger Banks and wife, Joy, of San Angelo, Texas and grandson Jason Banks of Abilene. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Permian Residential Care Center, Andrews, Texas.
