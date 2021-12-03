Ted L. Manly, 78, of Erie passed away at 6:13 pm Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Advent Health Emergency Room in Ottawa.
He was born on September 11, 1943, at Chanute to Harvey and Cora (Gray) Manly. Ted grew up at Chanute and attended Chanute schools graduating from Chanute High School in 1961. He served in the United States Army National Guard.
Ted worked for an overall factory in Chanute, the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant in Parsons, Bush Hog in Galesburg, Churchill in Chanute, and Sherwood Cabinets at Parsons. He was a welder throughout most of his career. He also cut hedge post and firewood. Ted worked at the LaRue Dairy farm milking cows in his retirement years.
He enjoyed woodworking, drawing, making sketches, riding his motorcycle, and fishing.
He attended the former First Baptist Church in Erie.
Ted and Ellene Phillips were married on June 7, 1964, at the Chanute Nazarene Church. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2021.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Manly and wife, Jeanette, of Ottawa, and Gary Manly of Cottage Grove, Ore.; his granddaughters, Morgan Manly of Jacksonville, Fla., and Myla Manly of Ottawa; his brother, Cecil Manly of Wamego.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Skip Manly.
Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with Pastor Danny Flippo officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until service time on Friday.
Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
