Amy Jane Hoffman-Franks, 62, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Amy was born on January 24, 1960 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the daughter of Donn Lee Sr. and Lydia Mary (Lykins) Hoffman.
Amy grew up in Bartlesville and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1978. On September 30, 1977, Amy married Dennis Franks, he survives at the home. Amy was a very adventurous woman and loved to travel. Amy’s other hobbies included anything to do with Native American or Pioneer history, going to antique stores, listening to music, especially Fleetwood Mac, Simon and Garfunkel, and Selena, spending time with her cats, and finding out as much genealogy history as she could.
Education was very important to Amy and she was a highly intelligent woman. In 1998, Amy graduated with highest honors from The University of Texas Health Science Center with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. After receiving her degree, Amy worked as a registered nurse in Pediatric Intensive Care as well as a home health nurse.
In 2007, Dennis and Amy moved to Chanute and became members of Frist Cristian Church. Amy was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Amy’s grandchildren were her world and she spent as much time with them as she possibly could. Amy will always be remembered as a great cook and a devout, spiritual woman. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her.
Amy is survived by:
Her Husband: Dennis Franks of Chanute; her son: Justin Franks and his wife, Emily, of Chanute; two daughters: Ashley Franks and her husband, Joshua Philips, of Chicago, IL, Autumn Matlock of Chanute; her sister: Melissa Hoffman-Noble of Tulsa, OK; seven grandchildren: Everleigh Matlock, Tucker Matlock, Case Matlock, Mason Franks, Elsie Franks, Layla Franks, and Emma Franks.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donn Hoffman Jr.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 am at First Christian Church in Chanute with a private family burial to be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Sinnett Memorial Cemetery in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF or the First Christian Church Bike Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.