Funeral services for Barbara Ann Masters will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt, KS. Rosary will be at 9:15 am. Funeral Mass at 10 am.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime CHS secretaries have heard it all
- LeAnn Ruth Welch 1956-2020
- Two fatalities in separate Woodson County accidents
- Robert Eugene Cochran, Jr. 1961-2020
- Troy Donald Saubers 1963-2020
- Columbus schools closed after staff member dies from flu
- Susan Michelle (How) Larson 1960-2020
- Works closes door on serving on USD 258 school board
- City hears update on Pathways Safari ‘Selfie Route’ Tour
- Former Chanute resident testifies on insulin bill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.