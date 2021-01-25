Albert Wayne Lea passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Chanute, Kansas. Albert Wayne Lea was born January 20, 1929 to Henry and Faye Steeves Lea at his grandparents’ home near Thayer, Kansas. He graduated Chanute High School in 1948 and married Nancy Benz on August 14, 1949 in Cherryvale, Kansas.
Wayne was a painter and paperhanger, learning from his father at the age of 14 and perfecting his skills over the next 50 years. He also worked for Sears & Roebuck Company, National Life and Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance companies.
He led a life of service to the people and things that he loved. He was Scout Master to Boy Scout Troop 100 and established an Explorer Post in Chanute. He was a Sergeant in the Civil Air Guard, a member of the Elks, Lions Club, and an active member of the First Christian Church of Chanute.
Many will remember Wayne for his willingness to say yes when asked for help and his habit of offering help before anyone asked. He had a passion for bird hunting, fishing and fast cars, the older the better.
He was devoted to his wife, Nancy, to whom he was married for 72 years. She survives at the home. Other survives are:
Children: Larry (Debra) Lea of Eagle Rock, Missouri, Michael (Jackie) Lea of Costa Rica, John (Penny) Lea of Hollister, Missouri, Donna (Jack) Bradford of St. Augustine, Florida. Wayne was blessed with eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three more on the way. He loved greatly and is loved deeply and will be missed every day.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to: First Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
