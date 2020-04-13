Ronald Earl Gordon, born May 6, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home in Kansas City on April 10, 2020 after a hard fought battle with colon cancer. Ron was 55 years young.
Ron grew up in Chanute, KS and attended schools there from 2nd grade through the graduating class of 1982. Ron then attended Neosho County Community College on a baseball scholarship, and went on to graduate from Pittsburg State University in 1987.
Ron worked in sales the majority of his life and spent many years in Overland Park, KS. He returned to Chanute in 2005 and worked at HBD Industries for 13 years. He then moved back to Kansas City in 2018 with his girlfriend Brenda.
Ron loved playing golf, barbecuing, traveling, and was an avid sports fan. Watching the golf channel, KU basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ohio State Buckeyes brought him great enjoyment. Ron’s larger than life personality and infectious smile will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include: Brenda (Beech) of the home, Daughters Chelsey Gordon of Dallas, TX, Lauren Gordon of Oakley, CA, and Maleah Gordon of Chanute, KS, Granddaughter Nadia of Oakley, CA, Siblings Jondra Fox of Chanute, KS, Mai Davis of Hoffman Estates, IL, Joi Harris of Chanute, KS and Wayne Anderson of Overland Park, KS as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Magnus and Beverly Gordon, and grandparents “Doc” and “Mimi.”
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held in Chanute at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards, a scholarship fund has been set up for Maleah Gordon. Donations can be made to the Ron Gordon Memorial Fund at Home Savings Bank in Chanute, KS
