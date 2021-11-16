Lois L. Spence 89, of Chanute passed away Friday, November 12, 2021. Lois was born on November 30, 1931 in Benedict, Kansas, the daughter of Walter and Genivea (Polson) Ford.
Lois grew up in Benedict and went to the local schools. After school Lois married Robert Wiles, they had three children and were later divorced. Lois enjoyed doing craftwork, gambling, and bowling. The two things that Lois absolutely loved were spending time with her family and her roses and having her nails done.
Lois was a member of the Lady Elks and the American Legion Auxiliary. On June 16, 1963, Lois married Leon Spence. Tthey were married for 56 years until his passing on February 22, 2020.
Lois is survived by:
Two Sons: Larry Wiles and his wife, Cathy, of Texas; Mike Wiles and his wife, Pam, of Petrolia; One Daughter: Twyla Shull and her husband, Roger, of Chanute; Leon’s Children: Linda Trowbridge of Lawrence,
Steven Spence of Chanute, Phyllis Mann of Williamsburg; 14 Grandchildren; 26 Great-Grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
