Marlene Mae (Angleton) Grogan 1932-2022

Marlene was born in Seneca, Missouri to parents Hubert and Hazel (Neely) Angleton. She graduated from Stark High School. On September 6, 1953, she married Merle Grogan. They lived in Chanute, Kansas until they moved to Dewey, Oklahoma with their two children Shelli and Layne in 1977.
Marlene was an in-home daycare provider, and she enjoyed caring for many children through the years. When she retired, she volunteered at the Washington County Adult Center and Jane Phillips Hospital. She loved spending time with her family, gardening and bird watching. Knowing Marlene was to love and respect her for her sweet, kind and gentle spirit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Hazel; husband, Merle; great-grandson, Hunter Truitt; sisters, Lucille Shook and Martha Siemer; brothers, Wayne Angleton, Cecil Angleton and Alan Angleton. She is survived by her daughter, Shelli Truitt; son, Layne Grogan and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Matthew Truitt, Dustin Truitt and Madelyn Grogan; great-grandchildren, Mackenzee Truitt, Macey Truitt, Ginnifer Horn and Addyson Cook; sister, Mary Burnett; and great-granddog, Bo.
A memorial service will be held at Highland Avenue United Brethren Church, 1502 South Highland Ave., Chanute, KS, on Saturday, July 30th at 1:30 p.m.
The family requests In lieu of flowers, donations be made to either of the following:
The Journey Home, 900 NE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006
Highland Avenue United Brethren Church, 1502 South Highland Ave., Chanute, KS, 66720.
