Darlene Katherine Masters-Brady died peacefully on April 9th, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1941 on the family farm north of Chanute in Petrolia, Kansas to Theodore Roosevelt (Ted R.) Masters and Lilian Bernice Newman-Masters. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1959. She had 7 siblings, Jack Masters, Richard (Dick) Masters, Meredith Masters-Riker, Marilyn Masters-Rutledge, a twin brother David Masters, Wanda Masters-Cooper and Carolyn (Susie) Masters-Wilson.
She was married to John Christopher (J.C.) Brady for 32 years. He proceeded her in death Jan. 30, 2005.
She was the mother of 3 children, Harley David Masters (birthname), Darren Lance Brady of Chicago, IL. and Leslie Bernice Brady-Shrum of Chanute; 6 Grandchildren, Christine Brady-Julian, Cassandra Brady, Cari Brady-Landrum. Darin Cody Shrum, Dustin Clay Shrum and Amy Shay Shrum-Powell and 7 Great-Grandchildren Maximus, Cambria, Jude, Lily, Parker, Gwen, Ivan and Dean.
She was a loving mother and devoted grandmother who loved to sing and write music. She had a gift to write poetry and lyrics and was a natural born entertainer. Funny, smart and witty, conversation was seldom boring. She was tough when necessary but also had a big heart and was very compassionate to those in need.
A memorial celebration dinner of her life and graveside service is being planned by the family for the summer due to the current travel restrictions. Future announcements will be made in the local paper of times and events in advance for friends and family who are planning on attending. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.