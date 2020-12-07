Lourine M. Kerley

Lourine M. Kerley, 100, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Visitation, 9 am - 7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Webb Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Graveside Services, 1:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Council Hill Cemetery, Peck. Preceded by husband, Carroll; daughter, Marsha Frey; parents, John and Ida (Engert) Heitman; siblings, Norma Nixon, Anita Dyer, George, Leo, Edgar, Walter, Elmer and Everett Heitman. Survived by son, Don (Linda) Kerley of Erie; grandson, Aaron Frey of Wichita; son-in-law, Ed Frey of Wichita; Cheryl (James) Kunkel of Clearwater; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial: First Christian Church, 524 Wood, Clearwater, KS 67026. Condolences may be left at www.shinklemortuary.com

Tags

Recommended for you