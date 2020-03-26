David Claud VanVickle, 84, of Amarillo, Texas died March 23, 2020.
David was born August 14, 1935 in Chanute, KS to Fred and Fern VanVickle. He was a very devout Catholic, a great neighbor, woodworker, welder, father and grandfather. David married the love of his life Roberta Heller in Chanute, KS on November 19, 1955 and together, they had four children. He and Roberta were married just short of 35 years before he lost her to illness. David never remarried.
He was an active member for many years of the Knights of Columbus. David worked and retired from Natural Gas Pipeline for over 43 years as a Welder followed by District Welder. He was a team member of the restoration crew of The Madam Queen, Santa Fe 5000 Steam Locomotive.
David is survived by his children, Robert VanVickle (Peggy) of Temple, TX, Andrew VanVickle (Michelle) of Amarillo, TX, Lisa Alexander (Julie) of Amarillo, TX and Tina Hadley (Mike) of Amarillo, TX; sister, Ann Carter of Chanute, KS; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and a nephew of Chanute, KS.
Rest in peace Dad, we know you are reunited with your love- Mom!
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Please remember if you do plan to attend, we must follow guidelines of social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66736
