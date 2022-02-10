LaVerne L. Tripp, 70, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
LaVerne was born on November 18, 1951, the youngest of 10 children born to Charles and Mildred (Webb) Tripp, in Chanute, where he grew up and graduated from high school.
On February 9, 1969, LaVerne married the love of his life, Debrah Sjoquist, in Mt. Home, Idaho, where the couple made their home. Less than a year later they relocated to Chanute. That same year, he went to work as a Carman for Santa Fe Railroad, later BNSF Railway, where he was employed until retiring in 2000.
In 2002, the couple retired to Grove, OK on Grand Lake, buying their retirement home to host family and friends anytime they wanted to stop in. He pursued his lifelong dream of fishing as often as he could.
LaVerne was an adoring husband and devoted father to his seven children. He worked hard to provide them a good quality of life. He was a jack of all trades and master of none, as he put it. A caring and loving family man, he taught his kids the value of a dollar, hard work, be respectful and stay humble. He had many small hobbies but if you asked him what he loved most, he would say, “his family.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, along with six siblings: Rosella, Mary, Jeanne, Shirley, Goldie, and Eleanor. Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Debrah; his children Dennis (Lori) Tripp of Lawrence, Michelle (Dana) Gray of Pennsville, New Jersey, LaVerne Tripp, Jr. of Andover, April Tripp of Grove, Oklahoma, Jennifer Tripp (Chris) of Topeka, Eric Tripp (Abigail) of DeSoto, and Ashley Tripp of Olathe; siblings Ernestine, Richard, and Thomas, 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Family memorial services are planned at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, Grove, OK.
Commented