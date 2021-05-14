Mary Elizabeth Patterson, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Comfort Care Homes in Pittsburg, KS. Mary was born on July 7, 1926 in Cherryvale, KS the daughter of Ned R. and Mabel Ellen (Sinclair) Behner.
Mary attended Cherryvale schools and graduated from Coffeyville High School. On January 1, 1946. Mary was united in marriage to Harry Jewel Patterson. Mary and Harry were married for almost 64 years until his death in 2010.
Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Chanute, and the Chanute Business and Professional Women’s Group. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. Mary worked several years as a “Greeter” at Wal Mart. Mary enjoyed taking care of her home, and going with friends to the casinos.
Mary is survived by:
Daughter: Elizabeth Sullivan of Merriam, KS; Brother: Harry Cunningham of Cherryvale, KS; Five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harry and two sisters Eva Mae Davis and Lucille Hawkins.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Visitation will be held from 11 until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.