Naomi Pearl Tasche, 93, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Friday, March 5, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center with her children by her side. Naomi was born in Earlton, Kansas, to Warren Johnson and Bessie Mae (Young) Johnson on April 6, 1928.
She attended schools in Earlton and Chanute. Naomi caught the eye of a young farmer named Wes from Humboldt. They were married on November 14, 1948 and enjoyed 73 years together. A strong belief in God was the foundation for this marriage and is considered the most valuable heritage of the children born to this marriage.
Naomi, herself, was the fifth of ten children. These siblings and their families shared many evenings together. Hosting the family of a brother or sister from out of state was a great joy for Naomi. She and her husband’s family also socialized often and always celebrated holidays with potluck dinners.
Naomi was a talented seamstress and made all the dresses for her daughters, and even some of her son’s shirts. When the family moved to the country in the 1960s she became an enthusiastic gardener. All summer long Naomi served her family fresh garden produce, and canned enough of the bounty to last through the winter.
As her children began growing up, Naomi took up guitar playing, occasionally playing and singing specials at church. She also transitioned from sewing to crocheting and loved to give doilies, afghans and many other crocheted items to family members and friends.
Naomi will be missed by: Daughter, Donna Smith (Donnie) of Cedar Park, Texas; Sons: Steven Tasche (Beverly) and Mark Tasche, both of Chanute, and Son-in-Law, Wilbur VanWinkle, also of Chanute; Grandchildren: Vance Collins, Capri Swanson, Nicki Ware, Wesley Padley, Estella Tasche, Aaron Long, and Mariah Lowry; Great-grandchildren: Trevor Collins, Carson Swanson, Kale Swanson, Marlee Ware, Kai Ruggles, Adolyn Ruggles, Zayla Verdin, Brex Verdin, Jacan Verdin, Ryan Padley, Faith Padley, Aubrie Long, Emma Long, Everett Long, Hayes Long, Hailee Lowry, Autumn Lowry, Rachell Kiser, Jeffrey Smith, and Mary Kirn; Great-great-grandchildren: Lilly Kiser and Eli Kirn; Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Warren and Bessie Johnson; husband, Wes Tasche; Daughter Rebecca Van Winkle; Son Dennis Wesley Tasche; Sisters: Lois Stevenson, Eula Toon, Barbara Dunkle, Beatrice Johnson; Brothers: Enos Johnson, Samuel Johnson, and Russell Johnson.
Visitation will be held at 10 am Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Faith Bible Church, 102 South Lafayette, Chanute, with Celebration of Life Funeral Service to follow at 11 am, Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.