Katherine Irene (Delfs) Noland passed from her earthly home on April 10, 2021.
The oldest of four, Katherine was born in St. George, KS on December 10, 1930 to Henry and Emma (Correll) Delfs. She grew up in Alma, KS, graduating from Alma High School in 1948.
On November 7, 1948, she married Donald Noland Jr. They were married for 72 years and blessed with three children. During their years together they enjoyed living in various locations, most recently residing in Pittsburg, KS.
Katherine is survived by her husband, Donald Noland Jr.; her children Donald (Theresa) Noland III Pittsburg, KS, Denise (Patrick) Purvis Pittsburg, KS, David (Beth) Noland Olathe, KS; her sister, Penny (Larry) Nider of Rossville, KS; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was a devoted and loving wife to the love of her life and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was cherished by all and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Katherine was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Mary Anne Kasburg; brother, Charles Delfs; and great-grandson, Hunter Williams.
Services and Burial will be in Alma, KS. Suggested memorials may be sent in her name to the Peace United Church of Christ, Alma, KS or Hospice Compassus, Pittsburg, KS.
Online condolences may be shared on the Bath Naylor Funeral Home website at: www.bathnaylor.com
Additional obituary information and reflections on her life can also be found on the website.
