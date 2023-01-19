Betty E. (Naff) Edwards, 85, of Osawatomie, and a former Erie, Parsons, and Olathe resident, passed away at 12:05 pm Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Richmond Healthcare and Rehab Center in Richmond, Kansas.
She was born on November 11, 1937, at Parsons to Rock and Mina (Daniels) Naff. Betty grew up at Erie and Parsons and attended schools there graduating from Erie High School in 1955.
Betty and Ralph Edwards were united in marriage on April 28, 1956, at the Erie Federated Church. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2000.
They lived in Jacksonville, Florida while Ralph served in the Unites States Navy until he was honorably discharged in 1959. They then moved to the Kansas City area, settling in Olathe.
Betty worked in the Olathe School District as a teacher’s aide and as an elementary school and special education secretary. She retired after 40 years of service.
She enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader, many crafts, and shopping. She was a Guardian of Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 36 of Olathe. Betty loved her family and cats.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Donna Anello of Osawatomie; three grandchildren, Steven Widmer, Wendy McCoy (Bobby Paulsen), and Heidi Widmer; seven great-grandchildren, Tony Newman and his wife, Hailey, Malia Todd, Christi McCoy, Josie McCoy, Mason Todd, Sophie Widmer, and Megan Paulsen; one great-great granddaughter, Wrenley Newman; her brother Rocky Naff and his wife, Cynthia, of Joplin, MO; her brother-in-law, Ray Edwards of Paola; a nephew, Jim (Marilyn) Edwards; nieces, Kelly VanReen and Merry Buck; great- and great-great nieces and nephews; many more family and friends; and her cat, Honey.
Preceded in death are Betty’s husband; daughter, Debra McIntosh in April 2022; son-in-law, Scott McIntosh in 2021; her parents; mother and father-in-law, Marion and Irene Edwards; grandson-in-law, Chris McCoy in 2013; sister-in-law, Lois Edwards in 2016; a niece, Sally Jo Snyder in 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with Pastor Shella Choi officiating. Burial will follow in the East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 pm. until service time on Monday. Friends may come to the funeral home in Erie from 1 pm to 5 pm on Sunday to sign the register and view. Memorials are suggested to the Proud Animal Lovers Shelter, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182 Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.