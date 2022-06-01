Clara J. Haigler, 88, of Chanute, Kansas passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 4, 1933 to Gus and Mildred (Baker) Demler in Erie, Kansas. Clara grew up in Erie and graduated from Erie High School. Shortly after, at the age of 19, she married Donald L. Haigler on Christmas Eve in 1952.
Working as a school librarian for many years, Clara had a love for books and all things creative. She was an avid piano player her whole life and even enjoyed designing and constructing barbie clothes. Her nurturing spirit extended to her love for her cats and dogs, but nothing was more important to her than her family.
Clara and Donald had one daughter, Holly and later were blessed with a granddaughter – Jillian, whom Clara so loved to spend time and make memories with.
Clara leaves behind her husband, Donald; Daughter Holly Haigler and her husband, Jerry Leech, of Chanute; Granddaughter Jillian Leech and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Mildred and a sister Mary Demler.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10 am at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials are suggested to the Chanute Public Library or Proud Animal Lovers Shelter (PALS) and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
