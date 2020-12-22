Jeffrey Clayton Colston, 43, of Erie, KS passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Jeffrey was born on December 22, 1976 in Chanute, KS the son of Carmen Ira and Nola Mae (Ethridge) Colston.
Jeffrey was a graduate of Chanute High School. Jeffrey worked on computers.
Survivors including his parents are: Siblings: Troy Colston of Atlanta, GA and his two children, Christopher and Brandon, Travis Colston and wife, Paula, of Chanute, KS with their three children, Ryan, Nicolle, and Jennifer, Missy Colston Long of Winfield, KS and her two children, James and Elaine.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandparents, and three brothers Brian, Shane and Mark.
Cremation has been requested, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials in memory of Jeffrey are suggested to: American Cancer Society and can be mailed or left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
