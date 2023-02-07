Brenda L. Harmon, 63, of Erie, passed away at 7:32 am Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. Among her surivivors is her husband, Randy Harmon, of Erie. Further obituary information and service arrnagments will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
