Mary Jane “Janey” Beachner, 81, of St. Paul, passed away at 12:35 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Jerry, survives of the home.
The funeral Mass for Mrs. Beachner will be at 10 am Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. The rosary will be prayed at 7 pm Friday at Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons. The family will receive friends immediately following the rosary. The rosary and the funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home Facebook page. For all events, social distancing guidelines will be followed, including the requirement of face masks.
Complete funeral arrangements and obituary details will be announced by Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
