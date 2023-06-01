Kevin Lynn Stevenson, 51, of Elsmore, Kansas passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his home.
Kevin was born July 18, 1971, to Joe Stevenson and Roberta (Bobbi) Montgomery in Chanute, Kansas.
He was a Chanute High School graduate of 1989 and received his Associate degree from Liberty University in Virginia. Kevin was united in marriage to Fanny Reed on August 6, 1993, in Miami, Oklahoma. Kevin and Fanny eloped and enjoyed every second of that adventure and every day that followed.
Kevin was the owner of Concord Canine Concepts and enjoyed training dogs. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Humboldt, Kan. He enjoyed dogs, bushcraft, theology, and philosophy. His whole heart was devoted to whatever he was doing and involved with — especially his twin grandsons — and the sparkle in his eye awaiting his first granddaughter to enter this world.
Kevin is survived by his wife Fanny, of the home — his daughter Israel (Ryan) Munro, of Humboldt, Kan.; twin grandsons Martin, Andrew, and baby Mary that is on the way, his sister Karla Haight of Chanute, Kan., and his father Joe Stevenson of Chanute, Kan.
He is preceded in death by his mother and a granddaughter, Dany.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peters Lutheran Church, Humboldt, Kan., and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Humboldt, KS, at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Mt Hope Cemetery, Humboldt, Kan.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, Kan., 66720.
