Carlis Ashley Baldwin, 69, of Humboldt, KS passed away March 15, 2022. Carlis was born on September 24, 1952, in North Carolina, son of Mildred Melendon and William Baldwin. Carlis grew up in Brooklyn, New York and Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Carlis spent most of his occupation in traveling removing asbestos, he enjoyed the traveling. On February 24, 2004, Carlis married Tina Kirkpatrick in Chanute. They were married until her passing September 26, 2019.
Carlis is survived by his daughter Alisha Baldwin; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Beck and Symantha Keene and her husband, David Keene; sister Josephine Vivian Baldwin and her daughter Kumara Kyng; 7 grandchildren: Amanda Beck, Roseanne Beck, Tavin Woolley, Roxanna Ditterline, Patricia Keene, Anthony Keene and Brandie Keene. Carlis was preceded in death by his wife and parents. There will not be a visitation.
The funeral ceremony will be held at the Nazarene Church in Chanute Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 5 pm. A dinner will be held afterwards for anyone who wants to stay. There is a GoFundMe fundraiser on Facebook.
