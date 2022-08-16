Pattie (Charlene) Brookshire Bailey, 84, passed away August 15, 2022, in Chanute, Kansas.
Charlene was the daughter of Cody and Eva (Cheyney) Brookshire and was born on a farm southeast of Chanute, Kansas, May 12, 1938. She graduated from Chanute High School in 1956.
Charlene married Marion L. Bailey, the love of her life, on June 29, 1957. They lived on a farm southeast of Chanute for 25 years, moving to Chanute in 1987.
Three sons were born to Marion and Charlene; Scott, Monty, and Michael Bailey. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Charlene loved softball, baseball, and bowling. She pitched on a fast-pitch women’s softball team for 20 years.
Charlene worked various office jobs. In 1979 she went into real estate and worked as a broker until retirement in 2008. After retirement, Charlene and Marion enjoyed spending time at their lake house, going to the casinos, and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Charlene is survived by her sister, Shirley Moyer and husband, Duane; her son, Scott and wife, Nanette, and family, Adrienna and husband, Gage Tiller, and MaKenzie and fiancé, Tyler Cifers; her son, Monty and wife, Tina, and family, Blake Bailey, Kayla and husband, Cody Markham, Haley Carter and partner, Mark Knapp, and Chelsie and husband, Jeremy Wheeler; her son, Michael, and family, Lexi and husband, Zack Bonds, and Adam Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Adlee Markham, Sloane Tiller, Kaylee Bonds, and Cohwen, Joryn, Kipten, and Jostyn Wheeler.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Charlene was a member of Shaw Christian Church. Memorial donations have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Cremation has been requested. A private family graveside will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Arrangements entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
