Howard “Dean” Edmondson, 60, of Chanute passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Dean was born on November 19, 1961 in Chanute, the son of George Robert and Mary Lou (Schaffer) Edmondson.
Dean grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School. Upon graduation from high school, Dean began working at NU-WA Campers where he installed plumbing in campers and he later worked at Hi-Lo in the warehouse. He was a lifelong resident of Chanute, even telling his sister Mary Ann that he would never leave Chanute because he did not like the city.
Teasing not only his family but anyone that he knew was something that Dean enjoyed, and he got his amazing sense of humor from his father George. Dean also enjoyed fishing, spending time with his dog Luke, and spending time with his friends at the Chanute Elks Lodge, where he made lifelong friends.
Dean will always be remembered for being willing to do anything for anyone and for treating his friends like they were family. He will be greatly missed by all of those that knew him.
Dean is survived by two brothers: John Edmondson and his wife Rhonda of Chanute, Kan; James Edmondson of Grove, Okla; his sister: Mary Ann Edmondson of Olathe, Kan; two nephews: Gage Austin and Xander Austin, and numerous cousins. Dean was preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary Lou and his nephew Raymond Austin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the funeral home, with a private family burial to follow on Friday, June 3. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute Elks Lodge #806 and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
