George Eugene West, 80, of Humboldt, KS. passed away at Diversicare in Chanute Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
George was born on October 19, 1941, to John and Ester (Hammond) West, in Neosho Falls, KS.
He graduated from Lamont High School in Lamont, KS, and then graduated from the police academy. George had many different titles from delivering mail for the United States Postal Service, to working at the water plant in Humboldt.
George was united in marriage to Annette (Barlow) West, April 3, 1981.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Humboldt. He had a love for tinkering with cars and converting them into hot rods, and riding motorcycles.
George is survived by his wife, Annette, of the home, his children Kristal West of Pittsburg, Dena (Russell) Thompson of Chanute, Dawn (Rick) Uzzell of Osawatomie, and Melissa (Mitch) Jeserick of Henderson, Nevada. George was blessed with 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Loy West, sister Lela Southerland and a son John West.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church of Humboldt and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 11 at 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Humboldt, with burial to follow at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery Humboldt.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave,, Chanute, KS 66720
