Idris Darlene Drury Clements, 89, of Brenham, Texas, passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her family, Monday May 29, 2023.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Memorial Oaks Chapel. She will be laid to rest at the Mount Hope Cemetery, in Humboldt, Kan.
Idris was born on August 18, 1933, to Emir Drury and Alma Floradale (Lewis) Drury in Mildred, Kansas. As a young lady, Idris enjoyed riding bicycles and hiking with her friends. She was a member of the Humboldt High School basketball team and in the Pepper Shakers (pep club), and she was a regular name on the honor roll. She was Valedictorian of the Class of 1951 Chanute City Schools.
On June 8, 1952, she married Jack Warren Clements. Idris loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She liked spending her time doing crossword puzzles, needlepoint, and making Afghans and she loved to travel. But her favorite was taking care of and playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Clements; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Hearne Williford; grandchildren, Shannon Williford Pickard and husband, Joe and Matt Williford; great-grandchildren, Olivia Pickard and Oliver Pickard.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Gregg Alan Clements. Brothers, Victor Drury and Wayne Drury.
Celebration of Life funeral service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10 am at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church 910 Amos St. Humboldt, Kan.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, Kan.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.