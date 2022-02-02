Loretta Ann (Lori) Vandervoort, 82, passed away peacefully January 29, 2022, at her home in Chanute, Kansas.
She entered this world December 18, 1939, as the first of three children born to Frank and Mary Stears, in Kansas City, Missouri. Loretta, as she was known in her early days, was a very outgoing scholar-athlete at Kansas City’s Northeast High School. In a class of 336, Loretta stood out through her involvement in clubs and activities including: making the Honor Roll all four years; National Honor Society; Nor-easter (yearbook) Assistant Editor-in-Chief and Student Advisor; membership in the Delta Literary Society, Pep Club, and Spanish Club; Red Cross Committee who sent Christmas stockings to veterans; Junior-Senior Basketball Team; and the Student Council. She graduated in 1958 with honors. She attended the University of Missouri at Kansas City and lived in the Kansas City area until marrying her best friend, William R. Vandervoort, August 3, 1968. Together, they began a lifetime of happiness traveling the world and making a loving home for their children as Bill’s business moved the family across the country.
They finally set their roots in Chanute, Kansas in 1992. This unlikely choice for the couple who previously lived in Kansas City, Dallas, and San Francisco, provided the perfect venue for Thanksgiving and July 4th family gatherings where Lori reigned as a supreme host and which none of the family would dare miss. This was also the site for their very special 50th wedding anniversary celebration.
Gifted with many talents and creative interests such as Jayhawks basketball, Chiefs football, cooking, sewing, and golf, Lori’s heart was focused on God, her family and her many friends. Lori exceled in business and enjoyed a 16-year tenure as Executive Administrative Assistant to the Senior Vice President of Marketing for Plano-based Frito-Lay. But she was most proud of the business she started when she moved to Chanute and having the opportunity to employ many local residents. Founder and President of Strategic Support Systems– a pioneer company in Dedicated/Remote Administrative Services, she also functioned as Administrative Director of Brand Development Network International, an international marketing and training company. She was a member of the Chanute Chamber of Commerce and advocated to secure high speed internet for the area. She also joked that she kept Federal Express in business with her daily international shipments.
Lori is survived by her husband, William Vandervoort, of Chanute; her three children and their spouses: Dara and Rusty Hall, of Grapevine, TX; Mike Vandervoort and Jamie Dahmer of Springfield, MO; and Chris and Debbie Vandervoort, of Tonganoxie, KS. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Austin, Alex, Joshua, Dakoda, Brayden, Nathan and Kylie.
Lori was predeceased by her loving parents, sister Susan and brother Bill.
Services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11 am at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 1202 W Main St, Chanute and will be followed by a brief graveside service at Chanute Memorial Cemetery. Due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID, the family suggests that masks be worn.
The family appreciates all remembrances and suggests donations be made to the Fatty Liver Foundation to improve the diagnosis, treatment & support of Americans with fatty liver, NAFLD or NASH, in lieu of sending flowers (www. https://www.fattyliverfoundation.org/donations).
