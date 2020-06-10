Billie Marie Runer, 90, of Erie, went to be with Jesus on June 9, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1929 on a farm north of Erie to William R. (Bill) Walker and Mina Watkins Walker. At 5 yrs old she started Fairview School. She also attended Donn Dodd School and graduated from Erie High School in May 1946 at the age of 16. She attended and graduated from Parson State Beauty College in Dec 1946. She first opened her own Beauty Shop in her parents’ home in 1949. She owned and operated Billie’s Beauty Shoppe for 57 years.
Billie married Leroy M. Runer in Iola in September 1950. They loved dancing and traveling. She visited many places including North Carolina, Mexico, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. Some of her recent favorite travels were Carnival Cruises with her family.
Billie was known as a prayer warrior to many people throughout her life. She had compassion for all those around her. Billie’s hobbies included ceramics and water aerobics. She has been a member of many clubs and organizations throughout her life including TOPS, Friendship Club, and Erie Study Club. She organized and started the Red Hat Club in Erie. She continues to be a member of the Erie Museum, Erie Study Club, and First Baptist Church of Erie.
Billie is survived by her sister Betty (Bob) Marshal of Dewey, OK. She is also survived by her daughter, Brenda Harding of Erie, and son, Herb (Sherry) Runer of Chanute; two grandsons Heath (Jennifer) Harding of Erie and Andy (Kendell) Runer of Haiwatha; two granddaughters Autumn (Kurt) Walters of Erie and Amber (Kevin) Vail of Erie. Also, she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, twin great-grandsons (Gavin and Gabriel Runer), and husband, Leroy.
Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Tim McCoy officiating. Inurnment will be in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8\ Friday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9:00 Friday morning. Memorials are suggested to the Mem-Erie Historical Society or to the Erie Public Library. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
