Jared D. Lock, 52, was born on June 5, 1968 in Hiawatha, Kansas and passed away on June 4, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. He was extremely hardworking, passionate, and driven, pursuing a doctorate in IO Psychology at The University of Tulsa and founding his own business, The JDL Group. Jared lived his life on his own terms and to the absolute fullest extent. He was filled with energy and unfettered enthusiasm. He had a magnetism that cannot be put to words, and touched so many lives in his time on this earth.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Lock-Nardi, his two brothers, John and Jason Lock, and his two children, Rachel and Amelia Lock. He will be missed by the countless others who knew and loved him.
There will be a private family graveside service. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12 in Olathe, KS. Please contact Jared’s family or friends for details.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send memories of Jared, whether it be a time he made you laugh, an unforgettable experience you shared, or other ways his memory is kept alive in your hearts and minds.
