Phyllis A. Solomon Sesher, 84, of Chanute, Kansas passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born July 21, 1937 in Chanute, the daughter of Edgar C. and Vera P. (Johnstone) Solomon Hogan.
Phyllis graduated from Chanute High School and received her diploma from Mercy School of Nursing in Fort Scott and was a Kansas Board Certified Registered Nurse. She was employed by Ashley Clinic and Neosho Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, active in the Rotary Club and Girl Scouts of America.
Phyllis married Charles Sesher on June 4, 1961 in Chanute. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Solomon.
Survivors include children, Susan (Ron) Belt of Berryton, Scott (Penny) Sesher of Raymore, Missouri, two grandchildren, Adam and Catheranne and her siblings, Billie Wheatley, Willard Solomon and David (Janie) Solomon.
Cremation has taken place and as per Phyllis’ wishes, no memorial services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Chanute Public Library, 111 N Lincoln Ave, Chanute, KS 66720 or the First Presbyterian Church, 15 N Steuben Ave, Chanute, KS 66720 or to the Vera P. Hogan Nursing Scholarship Fund, 15 N Steuben Ave, Chanute, KS 66720.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. in Topeka is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Commented