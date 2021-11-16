Neil Ford, age 78 of Chanute, Kansas passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Neil was born in Elk City, Kansas to Marie Ford in 1943. He married his high school sweetheart Patricia Trumbull on November 15, 1963 in Chanute. Neil served in the Army National Guard from 1964-1970. He worked at HK Porter for 13 years and then for 43 years at NUWA Industries where he served as President for many years. He was also involved in his community by serving on the Water Board, NCCC Board, Elks, and American Legion.
Throughout different stages in his life Neil enjoyed coaching his children’s teams, hunting, fishing, photography, cattle farming and watching his grandchildren’s sports and activities. Neil will be remembered as a man who would help a stranger, a good friend to many and a man who was dearly loved by his family.
Neil is survived by his wife, Patricia Ford; his children Angie Ford Helm, her husband Mitch Helm, and their children Luke and Stella. Jeff Ford, his significant other Andrea Evans, and his children Paige and Dylan. Matt Ford, his significant other Krista Smalley and his son Ryan. His brother Roger Ford and Sister Agnus Segard
Neil is preceded in death by his Mother Marie Ford and nine brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations have been suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. There will be a book signing for friends and loved one’s to pay their respects from November 17th through November 19th at Countryside Funeral Home. Per Neil’s wishes there will not be a visitation or viewing. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
