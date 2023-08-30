Darlene J. Schlegel, 70, passed away August 23, 2023 at her home in Neodesha, Kansas. Darlene was born July 27, 1953 in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Carl Wesley Grady, Jr. and Joyce Darlene (Spence) Grady.
On July 1, 1972, Darlene married Rodney Manuel Schlegel in Independence, Kansas. The couple were married for nearly 50 years and made their home in Neodesha where they raised their two sons, Rodney Manuel Schlegel II and Dejay Lynn Schlegel.
Together, Darlene and Rodney built various businesses including R&S Construction and Mid America Concrete Pumping and left their mark across the region with their many private and public construction projects.
Darlene was preceded in death by husband, Rodney Manuel Schlegel, and father, Carl Wesley Grady, Jr.
Darlene is survived by mother, Joyce Darlene (Spence) Oliver; step-father, Richard Oliver; sons, Rodney Manuel Schlegel II and wife, Erica L. Schlegel; Dejay Lynn Schlegel; brothers Mike Grady and wife Jan (Sigler) Grady; Wesley Grady and wife, Pam (Young) Grady; Archie Grady and wife Mary (Rush) Grady; and Rick Oliver and wife Stephanie (Coots) Oliver; grandchildren Eian Eytcheson; Trinity Lynn Schlegel; Dejay Lynn Schlegel, Jr.; Elliot Schlegel; and many loving friends and family.
At Darlene’s request, no funeral services are planned. Gifts of remembrance may be made in Darlene’s name to Neodesha High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit, www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com.
