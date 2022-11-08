JD “Red” Stevenson, 81, of Gridley, Kansas, passed away Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at Life Care Center of Burlington.
JD was born to Doris Mae Stevenson at Wichita, Kansas August 15, 1941.
He was raised by his grandparents Ira and Ethyl Stevenson at Morehead. He graduated from Labette County Community High School at Altamont in 1959.
On December 14, 1963, he and Mary Wheeler were married in Thayer They moved from Thayer to Gridley in 1967.
JD worked for Daniels International as a heavy equipment operator during the construction of the Wolf Creek Generating Station. After leaving Wolf Creek, JD owned and operated his Trucking Company.
JD was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Stevenson, and his grandparents, Ira and Ethyl Stevenson.
He leaves Mary, his wife of nearly 59 years, his son, Doug (Angela) Stevenson, daughter Susan (Leroy) Taylor, four grandchildren, Morgan Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Ashlyn Stevenson, and Kylie Stevenson.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Gridley Cemetery at Gridley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Group Shelter House at the Gridley Christian Church.
