Edgar Joseph Hutchison, 87, of Altoona passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 surrounded by family at home. Edgar was born on May 15, 1935 in rural Wilson County, Kansas the son of William Ova and Mable Novena (Ebert) Hutchison.
Edgar grew up on the family farm and graduated from Vilas Rural High School in 1953. On August 7, 1955, Edgar married Joanne Austin at High Prairie Church, Joanne survives at the home. Edgar was a very hardworking man, he drilled oil wells in his younger years, he started as a dairy farmer before transitioning to having cattle and crops, and he also was an accomplished woodworker that helped to build homes in the area. Edgar was known as the neighborhood handyman that could help you fix anything.
When Edgar was not busy working on the farm, he enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs. Edgar and the family were members of Camp Hoppers and he was a 4-H leader. People were very important to Edgar and he proved this with being on the Altoona-Midway School Board, being one of the founders of the ANW Co-op for special education, and also as one of the founding members of the Wilson County Rural Fire Department.
Edgar and Joanne were members of the High Prairie United Methodist Church. Edgar will always be remembered as a loving and very humble man; he will be missed by all who knew him.
Edgar is survived by his wife, Joanne Hutchison of Altoona, four children: John Hutchison and his wife, Pat, of Chanute, Gloria Adam and her husband, James, of Florida, Deanna Hutchison and her husband, Bruce Dansker, of Long Island, NY, and David Hutchison of Altoona, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Glenda Vincent, and his siblings Dorothy, Frank, Ray and James.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11 am at High Prairie United Methodist Church with burial to follow at High Prairie Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Wilson County Rural Fire Department and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
