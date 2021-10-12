Crystal Marie Smith, 48, of Altoona passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Crystal was born on November 29, 1972 in Chanute, the daughter of Joseph Lee and Barbara Lou (Callarman) Wasson.
Crystal attended school in Neodesha until moving to Chanute where she attended Royster Middle School and Chanute High School. She traveled extensively throughout the United States as she was always an adventurous and free-spirited person. She especially loved her friends at Wolvenwald in Mountain View, Missouri, who quickly became family to her. She was truly at home in the natural environment she found there. Since moving back to Chanute a few years ago many people all over the United States have grown to love her as “The Happy Bling Fairy” when she became an independent consultant for Paparazzi Accessories. She loved photography and was able to capture nature in ways that most people would not even notice. She has been a member of many garden, seed and flower groups because of her love of nature and the outside. She was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hunting and collecting rocks.
Crystal is survived by:
Her fiancé: Jeff Troy Rehler of Altoona; Three sons: Dillon Michael Wasson of Chanute, Anthony Maxwell Monk of Idaho, Alen Wade Monk of California; Her mother and stepfather:
Barbara and Ray Blair of Chanute; Her brother: Travis Wasson of Chanute; Two stepsisters, Aime Cope and husband, Steve, of Chanute, Angela Blair of Cherokee; granddaughter: Skyler Marie Wasson; grandson: Gannon Michael Wasson; Her service dog Poppy; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Crystal was preceded in death by her grandparents, brother Wade James Wasson and nephew Caleb Wasson.
Crystal’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Relay for Life and the Glenda Gamble Animal Rescue. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
