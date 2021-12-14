Leslie W. Ehart, 87, of Coffeyville, KS, passed away on December 11, 2021 at Windsor Place in Coffeyville.
Les was born in Coffeyville on June 12, 1934 to Lester W. and Bessie (Braden) Ehart. He was raised in Coffeyville where he remained all of his days. He attended local schools and graduated from Field Kindley High School. While Les was a teenager he met the love of his life. She lived in Oklahoma City, so they got acquainted by writing each other letters and Les would make road trips from Coffeyville to see her. On May 23, 1953 Les married Lynn Leone (March) Ehart in Miami, OK.They had three children from this union, DeWayne, Theresa and Verna. Les is preceded in death by his wife, Leone, after almost 65 years of marriage. She passed away on November 15, 2017.
As a teenager, Les spent his summers working in the hayfields for various farmers. At the age of 17, Les followed in his father‘s footsteps and started working for the City of Coffeyville and remained there until the day of his retirement. After his retirement, Les worked part-time at the Senior Center because he loved helping people by driving them to doctor’s appointments, ladies to their beauty shop appointments and making sure everyone had a good meal. Les also drove for Retzenberger for a time during his retirement, getting the railroad workers from one location to the next. He was known to have a wonderful good nature, always able to find some way to give others sincere compliments and encouragement.
Les was an elder for many years at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses where he remained dedicated throughout his life. His faith was his priority and being such a dedicated family man, he spent innumerable hours reading and studying the Bible with his wife, three children, the congregation and others in the community. Les was well known for his listening ear that was always available to anyone. He wasn’t one to tell a person what they must do, but to help them make good choices with his guidance toward God‘s Word and prayer. Les spent countless hours praying for and with others. Even with all of the weighty matters he helped people with, Les had an amazing, quick wit and could make everyone around him laugh at his funny jokes and the never ending creative and funny ways he would answer the phone.
Even though Les was very busy with his family, secular work and responsibilities as an elder, he found time to enjoy his hobbies. He loved rebuilding classic cars, at times restoring them to their original condition and other times he created beautiful muscle cars. Most of his adult life Les owned motorcycles and rode as often as he could with his brothers and son. For many years he owned a boat, taking his family and friends skiing at the lake frequently. He loved to travel with his family, several years were spent with him and his wife traveling in their motorhome. His vehicles were always in pristine condition. Les enjoyed house repairs and DIY projects. He was ever ready and eager to take on a “honey-do” list from his wife.
Les will be greatly missed by those surviving him, his son, DeWayne Ehart of Denton, TX and his daughter, Theresa (Steve) Buchanan of Pittsburg, and his daughter, Verna Myer of ChanuteS. He is also survived by his brother, Lyle (Janice) Ehart of Coffeyville. Les is survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister Billie (Ehart) March and by a brother Thomas Ehart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel, the service will be streamed live via Ford Wulf Bruns Chapel’s Facebook page. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery. To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.fordwulfbrunschapel.com
