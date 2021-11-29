Ginger Lee (Lassen) Taylor 56, of Chanute passed away Wednesday November 24, 2021 at Labette Health in Parsons.
She was born to Paul and Louis (Kimery) Lassen, on March 11, 1965, in Chanute.
Ginger graduated from Moran High School.
She was united in marriage to Jeff Taylor July 6, 1985 in Humboldt. She was a cook for USD 413 school district for many years as she loved cooking and kids.
She enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds especially painting, spending time thrifting with her husband, adored her only child Cassie, but her favorite thing of all time, was being a Gigi and cherished her grandchildren.
Ginger was one of those people you don’t forget, you learn from her kindness, her willingness to help anyone and the unconditional love she showed everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Taylor, of Chanute; her daughter Cassie Deaver and husband, Christopher, of Erie; three brothers, Donnie, Bobby, and Pete Lassen of Lawrence; two sisters; Denna Myers and Carol Wade, both of Elsmore; and two beloved grandchildren Taylor LeeAnn and Jack Wayne Deaver of Erie. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held December 18 at 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720.
