Fearoll Ray Kannarr, 78, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on July 28, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Fearoll was born on December 26, 1942 to Forrest and Doris (Yockey) Kannarr in Humboldt, Kansas. Forrest passed away when Fearoll was 6 weeks old. He was raised by his mom and stepfather, Alva Bockover. Fearoll graduated from Humboldt High School in 1960.In 1961, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on multiple aircraft carriers. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
He married Sandra Kay (Wrestler) on July 30, 1964. She survives of the home.
Fearoll was a member of the First Christian Church in Humboldt.
He worked at Monarch Cement Company for 32 years.
In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by two sons, Sean Kannarr (Kim) of Coweta, OK and Shane Kannarr (Amy) of Pittsburg, KS and four grandchildren, Kaleigh Kannarr, Ben Kannarr, Sydney Kannarr, and Brody Kannarr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, a brother, Floyd Kannarr. and a granddaughter, Payton Kannarr.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be on Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at 11 am at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Humboldt, KS, with Adah Hutchcraft officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Angels Among Us and/or Boerstler-May American Legion Post #170.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.
