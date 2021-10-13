Larry H. Hockett, 83, of Chanute passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. Larry was born on July 3, 1938 in LaHarpe, the son of Howard Homer and Marjorie Elizabeth (Britt) Hockett.
Larry grew up in LaHarpe and attended school until 10th grade until joining the Kansas National Guard and the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Larry returned home to become an auto mechanic and dump truck driver, eventually owning his own business in Bufalo. Larry’s passion was riding his motorcycle. hHe rode his Harley up until he turned 80. Larry also enjoyed buying forgotten-about vehicles and fully restoring them.
Larry was a longtime member of the American Legion and had also been a member of the local VFW in Chanute. On January 10, 1970, Larry married Evelyn Shook, they were married for 51 years until his passing.
Larry is survived by:
His Wife: Evelyn Hockett of Chanute; Four Daughters: Serena Vail of Augusta, Terri Barg and husband, Gary, of Severy, Patricia Leitner of Topeka, Tammy Hambric and husband, Rob, of Erie; One Sister:
Sue Cowan of Chanute; One Brother: Greg Hockett of Chanute; Ten plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeffery Britt Hockett, son Gary Howard Hockett, stepson John Thomas Bright, granddaughter Amanda Nicole Warner, and grandson James Michael Leitner.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11 am at Buffalo Cemetery in BuffaloS. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute American Legion and Legion Riders and Diversicare of Chanute and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.