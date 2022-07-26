Betty Louise Krone, 93, of Chanute passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Country Place Senior Living. Betty was born on September 8, 1928 in rural Wilson County, Kansas, the daughter of Bert Dee and Gladys Louise (Wilson) Beck.
Betty grew up in rural Fredonia until eighth grade when her family moved to Chanute, and she graduated from Chanute High School in 1946. Betty also attended Chanute Junior College and graduated. As a teacher and librarian, Betty taught in some area rural schools, Liberal, Great Bend, and retired from Hutton Elementary School in Chanute.
On July 2, 1948, Betty married Samuel C. Taylor in Chanute, Samuel passed away in 1960. On March 6, 1965, Betty married Donald K. Krone at Grace Episcopal Church in Chanute, Don survives her.
Betty enjoyed traveling with Don, especially their cruises in Alaska and Europe, doing family genealogy, and playing golf and tennis with Don.
Betty was very active in the Red Hat Club, and was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute and the NARVRE.
Betty is survived by her husband, Don, of Chanute, her sister Barbara J. Bunn of Conyers, GA, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Samuel Taylor, brothers Bert Beck Jr., Ben R. Beck, and Bill H. Beck and sister Beverley A. White.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 9 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute with the funeral service to immediately follow at 10 am.
Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or the Fredonia Library and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
