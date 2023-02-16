Robert Curtis (Curt) Taylor, 63, of Chanute, Kansas passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his family that loved him dearly.
Curt was born to DM Taylor and Ruth (Curtis) Taylor on October 17, 1959, in Emporia, Kansas.
Curt graduated from Emporia High School with the Class of 1977.
He was united in marriage to Teresa Gettler on August 11, 1990, in Garnet.
Together Curt and Teresa tackled life head-on raising a family, and making dreams come true.
Curt was a devoted family man, who wholeheartedly loved his wife and sons with every breath he took and would do anything for them. Curt also cherished every moment of being a grandpa for the last year and a half.
If you knew Curt you knew he loved cars, drag racing, and Mopars. Curt and Teresa received the Hidden Heroes of Southwest Missouri Drag Racers award last year putting them in the Drag Racing Hall of Fame.
A lot of you knew Curt from Taylor Auto, which he owned and operated for many many years. It wasn’t just a place to get your car worked on, it was a place to go visit, laugh, and simply hang out with the guys.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Teresa, his two sons, Brandon and his wife, Shelby, of Pittsburg, and Brady Taylor and his finace’ Laken Brittain of Chanute; and two special grandchildren, his granddaughter Brecklyn Taylor, and grandson Bentley Taylor; his brother, George Taylor of Olathe, sister, Patti (Larry) Sporing of Olpe, and brother Ken (Brenda) Taylor of Emporia. Curt is preceded in death by his parents and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Core Ministry or Otterbein United Methodist Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, from 5 to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, Kansas.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Otterbein Community Church of Chanute, at 11 am, followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery in rural Chanute. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, Chanute.
