Robert M.Novotny, 90, a longtime rural Thayer resident, passed away peacefully at the Wilson County Medical Center in Neodesha at 3 am Thursday, September 17, 2020, five days after losing his wife, Ardis.
Robert was born on May 10, 1930, in Pawnee, Oklahoma. His parents were Eddy Novotny and Lillie (Schlais) Novotny. He graduated from Hallett High School in 1948 in Hallett, Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Ardis M. Novotny on June 3, 1953, in Garden City, Kansas. They made their home together in Thayer, Kansas living on the same 80 acres until they moved to Morning Star Care Home in Neodesha, Kansas in November of 2018. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Beckwith and Donna Dyke (Dusty), his sons, Glen (Nancy) and Jeffrey (Jeannine) all of Thayer, 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and his brother George Novotny and his wife, Marie, of Olathe, Colorado..
He is preceded in death by Ardis, his parents, his son Robert “Robbie” M. Novotny II, his sister Mary Gaut, and brothers Albert and Ed.
Robert was passionate about family, community, and friends. He enjoyed going to all of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids activities. In the community he served as a member of the CUSD 101 school board for 16 years. He was a founding member of the Rural Water District #5. He was a member of the local NFO, American Legion, DAV and South Center cemetery board. Robert proudly served his country from 1951 to 1952 in the Korean war. He was the recipient of the purple heart and was medically discharged for his injuries. He was always the first to respond to any needs of his neighbors or friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Thayer United Methodist Church with Pastor Myron Stover officiating. Burial will follow in the South Center Cemetery south of Thayer with military honors conducted by Chanute American Legion Boerstler-May Post 170. The family will receive friends at the Thayer United Methodist Church from 10 to 11:30 am prior to the service on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans and these may be left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
