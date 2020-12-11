Veladeen Russell, 77, passed away on December 8, 2020 in Chanute, Kansas. She was born in Kansas January 11, 1943 to Kenneth L. Russell and J. LaVeta Bates. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1960 and St. Lukes Hospital of Nursing in 1963.
Veladeen began her career as an RN in Kansas City in 1965, then moved to California in 1967 and worked at Sequoia and Stanford Hospitals, before going to work for the Palo Alto Medical Clinic where she was employed for 36 years, retiring in 2006. Veladeen moved to Chanute in 2007 to help care for her mother and sister until their deaths, and then later helped to care for Howard Spurrier. She enjoyed her horses, traveling, dancing and she had participated in various activities in our community including the K-State Master Gardeners program.
Veladeen is survived by a nephew, Doug Jenkins (Cherryl) Chanute; niece Jill Schulten (David), Seal Beach, CA; and her guardian Elaine Colvin (Herman), Chanute.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mark A Russell, Joseph A Russell, and Mary K Spurrier, as well as a nephew Kenneth L Jenkins.
Veladeen will lie in state from 9 am – 1 pm on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, Kansas. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Ambassador Christian Church of Chanute, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
