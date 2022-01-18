Stephen Rand Bockover, 83, of Chanute passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Stephen was born on June 20, 1938, in Roper, Kansas, the son of Frank and Virgie (Cloud) Bockover.
Stephen grew up Chanute and attended the local schools. In 1959 Stephen joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. Stephen worked many jobs in his life, mainly in the oil fields, a saw mill and for the housing authority; he was known for being a jack of all trades. In his spare time, Stephen really liked to play pool, low rummy, he also loved to fish and go frog, rabbit and squirrel hunting.
On March 14, 1960, Stephen married Nancy Alexander in Erie, they were married for 43 years until her passing on September 9, 2003.
Stephen is survived by:
His Daughter: Ramona Barnett of Chanute; His Sons: Keith Bockover and his girlfriend Brenda De La Torre of Chanute, Steve Bockover of Chanute; His Sisters: Anita, Imajean; Five Grandchildren; Four Great-Grandchildren.
Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, his parents, sisters: Leona, Ellen, Marjey, Rosemary, Sandra, Jewel and Shirley, brothers: Cary, Ralph, Bill and Robert, grandson Adam and great-grandson Oran.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the funeral home, with a graveside service to be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented