FORT WORTH, Texas — Dan Hartzell, 57, of Fort Worth, Texas, and formerly of Erie, died at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Mercy Maude Norton Columbus Hospital at Columbus from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, which occurred that day at rural Columbus.
He was born Dec. 14, 1965, at Cordell, Oklahoma, a son of Wallace Alvin and Donna Jean (Shinn) Hartzell. His father was serving in the U.S. Air Force and the family moved to California when he was a young child. The family later lived in Fort Worth and moved to Erie when Dan was 7. He attended school at Erie, graduating from Erie High School in 1984. He then attended Kansas State University and graduated with an engineering degree in 1988. He was recruited by the Lockheed-Martin Company and moved to Fort Worth to begin employment as a model test engineer. He was currently employed with Lockheed-Martin.
On Oct. 14, 1995, he married Melissa McCoy at Fort Worth. She survives of the home.
He was Christian. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the George L. Hendricks Post No. 102, American Legion, Erie. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, cigars, traveling, scuba diving and target shooting. He had received his pilot’s license and also enjoyed flying airplanes.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Hannah Hartzell of Fort Worth, Texas, and Rivers Hartzell of Austin, Texas; and one infant granddaughter, Sarai Campbell of Fort Worth, Texas.
His parents preceded him in death along with one brother, Wayne Hartzell.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Ron Olson officiating. Inurnment will be in the Odense Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the George L. Hendricks Post 102, American Legion, Erie. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS, 66733.
