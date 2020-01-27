V. Jeanne (Tripp) Gardner, 90,went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Fredonia, Kansas on November 24, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Mildred Tripp. Jeanne graduated from Chanute High School, Chanute, Kansas. A dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend will be dearly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by husband of 55 years William Gardner, two children: son, Kevin Gardner, daughter, Janice Falor, two grandchildren: Megan Gardner, Kirsten Frake, and five sisters: Goldie, Mary, Eleanor, Shirley, and Rosella.
Jeanne is survived by three children: Charlotte Morton, Robert Gardner, and Sharon (Terry) Frake, 6 grandchildren: Joel (Shelly) Dillingham, Jason Dillingham, Lucas Falor, Molly Gardner, Kelley Frake, Hayley (Clarence) Wimberly, 3 great-granddaughters: Rachel, Jaiden and Maya Dillingham, 1 great grandson: Clay Wimberly, one Sister: Ernestine (Lee) Cain, and three brothers: Richard (Donna) Tripp, Tom (Terri) Tripp, and Laverne (Debbie) Tripp.
Funeralservice will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3 pm at Bath United Methodist Church, 13777 Main St., Bath, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in name of Jeanne (Tripp) Gardner. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com (Lansing, Michigan)
