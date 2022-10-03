Beverly Ann Murrill, 88, of Humboldt, Kansas, passed away September 30, 2022, at Country Place, Chanute. Beverly was born June 30, 1934, in Girard, Kansas, to John C. Zeibert and Bernice (LaRue) Zeibert.
Beverly graduated in 1952 from Arma High School. She and Tom Murrill were married September 26, 1953, in Franklin.
Beverly and Tom owned and operated Murrill Insurance and Real Estate in Humboldt for 30 years.
Beverly liked to read, cook, watch westerns, and Hallmark movies. She loved to travel with Tom and enjoyed Polka dancing. Beverly was an avid football fan and she liked fishing. Beverly was known for her ability to get things organized and done. She was the last surviving founding member of The Famous Murrilleo Sausage Factory.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; son, Mark Murrill; sister, Linda Donaldson; brother, Joe Zeibert; and son-in-law, Mike Stattelman.
Beverly is survived by daughters, Cindy (Joe Pfeifer) Murrill, Seattle, Washington, Lisa Stattelman, Pahrump, Nevada; son, David (Susan) Murrill, Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren, Katie, Taylor, Tony, Tom, Nick, Cory, Anne; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Jakob, Leighton; sisters, Eleanor (Neal) Lord, Patricia Foust; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 10 am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Humboldt. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 am on Friday, October 7, 2022. Inurnment will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Humboldt, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Tom and Beverly Murrill Scholarship Fund at Allen Community College, Iola, Kansas, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1833 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
