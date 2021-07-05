Wanda Ladine (Scott) Nordt, 84, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. Born on May 9, 1937 in Iola, KS the daughter of Russell (RG) and Opal (Dewey) Scott. Wanda was a graduate of Iola High School Class of 1956.
On July 27, 1956 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Iola, KS, Wanda married Gary L. Nordt. Wanda and Gary were married for 55 years until his death on November 2, 2011, they lived most of their married life in Humboldt, KS. Wanda was a homemaker, she also had a daycare for several years, worked in a factory and at National Garment for several years until her retirement. Wanda enjoyed the simple things in life like family dinners, and Biblesta, had the best ham and beans and never had anymore than 239 beans cause 1 more is too farty! — her husband's favorite joke.
She was a lifelong member of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, she enjoyed watching tennis on television until her dying days. Most of all, Wanda loved her family and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include: 5 Children: Kelly Nordt of Chanute, KS, Bryan (Judy) Nordt of Chanute, KS, Christy Nordt of Chanute, KS, Russell (Sarah) Nordt of Parsons, KS, Annette Morris of Chanute, KS; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Cremation has been requested with a memorial service being held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:30 pm at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to the church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services are under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.