Olive Anne (Johnston) Haight, 89, of Chanute, KS, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Olive was born on February 21, 1934, in Parsons, KS, the daughter of Omer John Johnston and Olive Anne (Pontious) Johnston; one of 11 siblings.
Olive grew up in rural Labette County on a family farm south of Parsons, KS and graduated from Parsons High School in 1952. She went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Parsons, KS where she worked as an Office Manager. Olive was united in marriage to James Robert Haight in 1973, and they later made their home in Chanute, KS – where she continued her career until retirement.
Olive was preceded in death by her parents, Omer & Olive Johnston (Parsons, KS), husband James Haight (Chanute, KS), sister Dorothy Treiber (St. Paul, KS), sister Catherine Johnston (Parsons, KS), sister Margie Burzinski (Parsons, KS), brother John “Bud” Johnston (Parsons, KS), sister Mary Jo Robison (Parsons, KS), sister Pat Nelson (Arma, KS), brother Bill Johnston (Vinita, OK), and sister Mignon Yates (Baltimore, MD). She is survived by two siblings, sister Rita Horton (99, Parsons, KS) and brother Donnie Johnston (84, Cherryvale, KS); sister-in-law Shirley Johnston (Vinita, OK); her only son, John Haight (Chanute, KS), granddaughter Makayla Haight (Chanute, KS), grandson Kyle Haight and wife Abby, along with twin grandsons Kingsley & Kyson (Osawatomie, KS), granddaughter Raegan Haight (Chanute, KS), and grandson Zerek Haight (Chanute, KS). She is also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews, whose extended families number into the hundreds.
Olive was a devout member of St. Patrick Catholic Church; where she attended Mass regularly and was fondly embraced by her parish family. Her pride and joy was her robust family, especially her grandchildren and great grandsons. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and jovial sense of humor.
Visitation and rosary will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, on Thursday, September 7, at 7:00 pm; funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute, KS on Friday, Sept. 8, at 10:00 am, followed by graveside services at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic School and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.